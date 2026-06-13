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Instant karma? Car attempts to skip queue along Causeway, gets hit by passing minibus

Crossing double white lines and queue-cutting along the Causeway are considered to be traffic offences by both Singapore's and Malaysia's authorities
Instant karma? Car attempts to skip queue along Causeway, gets hit by passing minibus
A Singapore-registered car was rear-ended by a Malaysia minibus shortly after cutting into the bus lane on June 4.
PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/SG Road Vigilante
Koh Xing YingPUBLISHED ONJune 13, 2026 12:00 AMBYKoh Xing Ying

A two-vehicle accident, involving a Singapore-registered car and a Malaysia minibus, happened along the Causeway bridge towards Malaysia on June 4.

According to dashcam footage provided to Facebook community SG Road Vigilante, the incident happened at about 5.20pm on June 4.

The video shows a Hyungai i30 crossing a double-white line, which segregates the bus lane from cars.

Shortly after cutting in, a blue Malaysia minibus appears, but it is unable to slow down in time and crashes into the car, shattering the rear windscreen.

The drivers are then seen getting off their respective vehicles.

Both Malaysia's and Singapore's authorities regularly conduct enforcement operations against motorists who use the bus lane to cut queue.

Those found doing so could face fines.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com 

malaysiaJohorJohor BahruCausewayAccidents - TrafficCarsbus
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