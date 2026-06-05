30 motorists caught for traffic offences at Woodlands Checkpoint over Vesak Day long weekend: ICA

A total of 30 motorists were caught for various traffic offences at Woodlands Checkpoint over the recent Vesak Day long weekend, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a statement on Friday (June 5).

These stepped-up traffic enforcement operations were conducted by ICA officers from between May 28 and June 1, aimed to detect and deter drivers engaging in queue cutting, illegal manoeuvres, and other dangerous road behaviour.

The enforcement actions unfolded at the checkpoint's departure area, where officers clamped down on a variety of dangerous driving practices .

Motorists were detected crossing double white lines, making illegal right turns, and stopping in positions likely to cause danger, obstruction, or undue inconvenience to other road users . Queue cutting was also among the primary offences targeted during the five-day operations .

Out of the 30 errant motorists stopped by authority figures, 21 vehicles were immediately directed to turn around, make a U-turn, and re-queue at the back of the line . Furthermore, 15 of the detected motorists were referred directly to the traffic police for further legal action.

The authorities also cracked down heavily on foreign-registered vehicles involved in the violations . Nine drivers of foreign-registered vehicles were slapped with an immediate entry ban into Singapore after being caught crossing double white lines and queue cutting.

ICA reiterated that it takes a very serious stance against any motorists who violate traffic laws or fail to comply with officer instructions at the nation's checkpoints . The authority emphasised that such reckless actions compromise the safety of other road users and stated that it will not hesitate to take firm enforcement actions against offenders .

This article was produced with the assistance of AI and checked by our editors.

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