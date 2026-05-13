Construction worker in Malaysia strikes RM10 million jackpot, finds out days later after returning to outlet

A construction worker from Johor Baru who decided on a whim to try a different 4D betting option has lucked out, winning RM10,610,543 (S$3.4 million) on Sunday (April 18).

The 59-year-old usually goes for 4D Classic and occasionally tries his luck with 4D Jackpot.

But on that fateful day, he spotted a Lucky Pick displayed on a Magnum 4D's outlet glass panel in Permas Jaya, and decided to give it a try.

That random choice turned out to be the winning combination, with the numbers 2106 (second prize) and 0963 (third prize) matching perfectly, securing him the grand Jackpot first prize, The Star reported.

He only found out about his win after returning to the same outlet to buy more numbers and to check his previous tickets.

"I was in total shock. I never imagined a Lucky Pick ticket could actually be this lucky," he said.

The man and his wife shared that they are still overwhelmed with excitement and shock at the surprise win. He said he has no plans to stop working as he decides what to do with the prize money.

Speaking to The Star, a spokesperson from Magnum 4D said that "stories like this are what make Magnum 4D so special to many Malaysians".

"For some, it is a long-standing tradition shared across generations. For others, it is simply a fun and exciting form of entertainment. And sometimes, a spontaneous Lucky Pick can turn into a truly life-changing moment," they said.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com