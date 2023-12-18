Couple buys new car, only to find it submerged in Selangor floodwaters an hour later

A couple's joy of buying their dream car was short-lived as they found the vehicle submerged in floodwaters barely an hour later.

The unfortunate incident was shared on Facebook by Azhazul Azri last Saturday (Dec 16).

In his post, Azhazul wrote that his brother had delivered the brand new SUV to the couple in Selangor, Malaysia at 5pm.

"At 6pm, the car was submerged in the flood," he wrote.

Luckily for them, the couple had bought a special perils insurance policy that would cover damages from natural disasters such as floods.

Last weekend, several parts of Selangor were hit by flash floods after a heavy downpour. One of these areas was IOI Mall, where shoppers had to wade through ankle-deep floodwaters, reported The Star.

A shopper, who gave her name as Azira, told Malaysian media that her car, which was parked in the mall's car park, was filled with water.

Malaysian authorities issued a danger warning for the mall at 6.46pm on Saturday evening, advising commuters to avoid the area.

The heavy downpour also created a sinkhole opposite a row of terrace houses, which 'swallowed' four cars parked there, reported The Star.

Residents said they were shocked by the appearance of the sinkhole, as they did not notice any signs of soil erosion or structural cracks on the road leading to their homes.

As the authorities declared the area unsafe, occupants of nine houses closest to the sinkhole had to evacuate through their back doors.

