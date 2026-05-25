Malaysian couple killed in crash ahead of Hari Raya Haji: 'My mother wanted to eat strawberries and jerky'

A Malaysian couple died on Sunday (May 24) after their car collided with another vehicle travelling from the opposite direction.

The accident happened at about 4.42pm along Jalan Taiping–Bagan Serai in the state of Perak, reported Bernama.

Sahbuddin Bakar, 65, and his wife Noraziyah Jahari, 51, suffered severe injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their eldest son Muhammad Zikri Sahbuddin said his mother was looking forward to enjoying strawberries and beef jerky come Hari Raya Haji, which falls on May 27.

The 31-year-old shared that his sister visited Cameron Highlands that morning, and their mother requested for strawberries to be bought.

"Apart from that, my mother also expressed her desire to eat jerky meat on Eid al-Adha and I have already bought it," he told local media Sinar Harian.

The bereaved son said he had intended to bring his mother out that evening.

"My mother told me she wanted to go out with my father for a while, but did not tell me where she was going," he said.

The late Sahbuddin was a pensioner and had worked as an ambulance driver, reported Sinar Harian.

Muhammad Zikri added that the family is still discussing further action to be taken, including the possibility of taking the matter to court for justice.

A 46-year-old man who was driving the other vehicle sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital, according to the New Straits Times.

Kerian police chief Jafri Md Zain reportedly said the crash is being investigated for causing death due to reckless or dangerous driving.

The injured driver is receiving treatment after complaining of chest pains, he said, adding that whether the man will be arrested will be determined after further investigations.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com