Couple holds impromptu roadside wedding photoshoot after car breaks down

PHOTO: Twitter/Apihazmi
Kimberly Anne Lim
Kimberly Anne Lim
AsiaOne

In the spirit of "for better or for worse", this couple from Pekan, Pahang didn't let a car breakdown stop them from capturing beautiful shots on their big day.

The resulting pictures shared on Twitter by the photographer Apihazmi on Aug 15 garnered over 14,000 likes and 8,000 retweets.

The original plan for newlyweds Noni and Naqi was to head to the beach after their wedding ceremony. The couple had wanted to have a seaside wedding photoshoot.

However, things didn't exactly go according to plan.

"On the way to the beach, as I followed them from behind in my car, they suddenly stopped at the side of the road. Their car's temperature was heating up," Apihazmi told Kisah Dunia in Malay.

Ever ready to capture the moment, Apihazmi said: "I told them that since their car was stalled, it's okay, we can still take a few photos while we're here."

They even made the best out of the situation, using their stalled car and road signs as a prop for the shoot.

Photo: Twitter/Apihazmi

 

Photo: Twitter/Apihazmi

Netizens were full of praise for the creative and spontaneous pictures that showcased Apihazmi's skill as well as the couple's easygoing nature.

Photo: Screengrab/Twitter
Photo: Screengrab/Twitter
"Looks like it was shot in California."
Photo: Screengrab/Twitter

According to Apihazmi, many passing drivers honked at them but did not stop as they thought that the broken-down car was a prop.

Despite the hiccups along the way, the couple hitched a ride with Apihazmi and eventually made it to the beach in time for the shoot that they had originally planned.

In the end, instead of having their big day derailed, Noni and Naqi simply wound up with some bonus pictures and a funny story.

ALSO READ: A playful prenup shoot in Cebu's Carbon market and Colon street

kimberlylim@asiaone.com

More about
malaysia Weddings and engagements photography Social media

TRENDING

Businessman sues mistress to recover &#039;$2m loan&#039; she says was a gift
Businessman sues mistress to recover '$2m loan' she says was a gift
A recession in Singapore likely to impact Johor as well
A recession in Singapore likely to impact Johor as well
Maid jailed for throwing five-year-old boy onto ground in Punggol while carrying him
Maid jailed for throwing five-year-old boy onto ground in Punggol while carrying him
Buy Jay Chou&#039;s $35m Tokyo mansion and get to meet him in person - too good to be true?
Would you buy Jay Chou's $35m Tokyo mansion to see him in person?
Police tracking tourist who buried soiled diaper on Boracay beach
Police tracking tourist who buried soiled diaper on Boracay beach
Boy, 9, becomes cross-eyed after using mobile phone for up to 10 hours a day
Boy, 9, becomes cross-eyed after using mobile phone for up to 10 hours a day
Ku Hye-sun hinted at marital woes long before Ahn Jae-hyun called for divorce
Ku Hye-sun hinted at marital woes long before Ahn Jae-hyun called for divorce
Football fans raise eyebrows over Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s dance moves in new Shopee ad
Cristiano Ronaldo's silly dance moves in new Shopee ad make fans cringe
Dwayne &#039;The Rock&#039; Johnson weds in secret ceremony
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson weds in secret ceremony
Angry fans burn K-pop singer Lai Kuan-lin&#039;s photos after comments on Hong Kong protest
Angry fans burn K-pop singer Lai Kuan-lin's photos after comments on Hong Kong protest
Lover&#039;s spats gone wrong: These boyfriends paid with their lives
Chinese woman stabs boyfriend to death after he called her fat
4 taken to hospital after 4-vehicle accident at Sims Avenue
4 taken to hospital after 4-vehicle accident at Sims Avenue

LIFESTYLE

$1 Krispy Kreme doughnuts, $1 karaoke at Manekineko &amp; other deals this week
$1 Krispy Kreme doughnuts, $1 karaoke at Manekineko & other deals this week
Cheap conveyor belt sushi in Singapore - Sushiro (new!) vs Sushi Express &amp; more
Cheap conveyor belt sushi in Singapore - Sushiro (new!) vs Sushi Express & more
What to buy in China: 15 things to get when you visit China
What to buy in China: 15 things to get when you visit China
Pay tribute to the King of Fruits with a durian AirPods case
Pay tribute to the King of Fruits with a durian AirPods case

Home Works

7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
House Tour: A chic and minimalist black-and-white BTO home in Tampines
House Tour: A chic and minimalist black-and-white BTO home in Tampines

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

British woman suffers burns after microwaved eggs explode in her face
Woman suffers burns after microwaved eggs explode in her face
JJ Lin fanboys over his own fangirls, vlogs himself surprising them in cafe
JJ Lin fanboys over his own fangirls, vlogs himself surprising them in cafe
Veteran actor Bai Yan dies aged 100
Veteran actor Bai Yan dies aged 100
Kang Daniel allows cameras during fanmeeting because he is CEO
Kang Daniel allows cameras during fanmeeting because he is CEO

SERVICES