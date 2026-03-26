Malaysian couple jailed 1 year for indecent act at Penang cemetery

A Malaysian couple seen naked at a cemetery in a viral video have been sentenced to a year's jail for the act.

M. Jegathesan, 58, and Halila Abu Bakar, 37, both pleaded guilty on Thursday (March 26) to committing an "act of gross indecency" at a cemetery in Penang at 8.30am on March 22, reported the New Straits Times.

A cemetery visitor had spotted the pair in a state of undress and filmed herself confronting them. The clip quickly circulated online and gained much public attention.

Jegathesan and Halila's defence lawyer R. Purantharan appealed for leniency to be given to his clients, reportedly stating that Halila is single and unemployed.

Meanwhile, Jegathesan earns a monthly wage of RM1,800 (S$580) and is supporting his wife, who is suffering from a stroke, and their two children.

But Deputy Public Prosecutor Lau Shavin asked for a deterrent sentence, noting that the incident occurred in a public area and has gained public interest.

The maximum legal penalty for committing an act of gross indecency with another person is a jail term of up to two years.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com