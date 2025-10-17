'My daughter was stabbed 200 times': Heartbroken mother speaks out after Malaysia school attack

The mother of the 16-year-old girl killed at a Malaysia school on Tuesday (Oct 14) alleges that her daughter was knifed 200 times in the horrific attack.

"My daughter was stabbed 200 times...she wasn't slashed, but stabbed," said mum Wong Lee Ping during a press conference at Nirvana Center KL on Thursday (Oct 16).

Secondary school student Yap Shing Xuen was found dead with multiple stab wounds, suspected to have been inflicted by a 14-year-old schoolmate, in the toilet of her school in Selangor, local police had said.

The boy was arrested shortly after the incident.

At Yap's funeral wake on Thursday, Wong said her daughter had locked herself in the toilet cubicle.

"The police told us that the boy jumped down [into the cubicle] from above," she revealed.

"Her screams were heard by others but when they arrived, the boy had already escaped. My daughter was still in the locked cubicle and by the time the teachers broke open the door, she was already gone."

According to earlier media reports, Selangor police chief Shazeli Kahar said it is believed the male suspect had unexpressed feelings for Yap. Investigations found no prior relationship or interaction between them.

Wong stressed to reporters on Oct 16 that her daughter did not know the boy.

"She was completely unacquainted with him. Reports about a confession are not true; he has never contacted my daughter and her friends say they do not know him at all."

She described Yap as disciplined person who never gave her cause for worry and added that her daughter had recently received an award for sports event.

"She was extremely caring and loving, a very lovely girl," a choked-up Wong said.

The grieving mother also asked netizens to stop spreading untrue information online.

"My daughter is the first victim. I hope that after this, similar incidents won't occur again, involving other children."

