Malaysian police find makeshift bombs in Negeri Sembilan apartment

Three suspected improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were found in a residential unit at Desa Palma apartments in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan on Monday (Dec 22).

Local police chief Alzafny Ahmad said authorities were also alerted to a case of scattered nails that were found in the parking area of the apartment after an explosion, reported The Star.

The incident reportedly took place at around 7am.

"A police team was dispatched to the location of the incident. Based on information from witnesses, the explosion originated from a car," Alzafny said in a statement.

A suspected vehicle was later found about 250m from the blast site, according to the New Straits Times.

"An inspection of the vehicle uncovered several devices, including one believed to be the source of the blast," local media outlet New Straits Times reported the police chief as saying.

Subsequent checks at nearby residential units led to the discovery of three objects believed to be IEDs.

Police investigations, including efforts to trace the suspect involved are ongoing.

