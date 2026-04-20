'Help more people in need': Malaysian motorcyclist in viral video to visit mechanic and pay repair costs in full

The motorcyclist seen in a now-viral video receiving free repairs from a kind-hearted mechanic has said in an interview that he will visit him next week to pay the repair costs in full.

"(This way) he can continue to help more people in need," the 31-year-old, surnamed Qiu (transliteration), told Malaysian publication Oriental Daily News.

"We share a common goal of spreading positivity and helping those in need, regardless of their race."

And it seems that he is living up to it.

In a TikTok post on Monday morning (April 20), Qiu posted pictures of himself with police officers conducting a road block, thanking them for keeping his spirits high and giving gratitude for their frontline work.

In the interview with Oriental Daily, Qiu, also known as Dicky, thanked the netizens again for their support and the mechanic's help.

He reiterated why he will not accept donations: "I am able-bodied, I still have my hands and legs. So, I want to rely on myself to make a living."

He was also invited on air by Malaysian radio station Era FM on Monday.

Qiu has been working at a halal Chinese seafood restaurant in Kuala Lumpur for about seven years after moving there from east Malaysia.

What happened

He was riding back to his staff dormitory in Petaling Jaya when his motorcycle broke down at about 11.30pm on April 15.

He told Oriental Daily that he searched for a motorcycle repairman on social media as it was late and he did not want to trouble his colleagues or friends.

"When no repairman responded, I was feeling helpless as it was late and I was alone at the roadside. I panicked a little," he said, adding that the motorcycle means a lot to him as it is his means of transport to and from work.

When the repairs were completed, the mechanic, who goes by the handle @minyakhitamjalanan on TikTok, refused to take money from Qiu after realising that he only has RM176 (S$56) left in his e-wallet.

Their exchange has received over 5 million views since it was posted on Friday.

[[nid:734027]]

editor@asiaone.com

No part of this story can be reproduced without the permission of AsiaOne.