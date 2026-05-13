Diner at bak kut teh eatery in KL assaulted over alleged staring incident, 3 suspects arrested

A diner enjoying a late night bowl of bak kut teh at a restaurant in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur was assaulted by a group of three men simply for looking in their direction.

Closed-circuit television footage of the brawl, which happened at about 2am at the eatery in Kepong last Thursday (May 7), has been circulating online.

In the video, the victim can be seen being punched, kicked and hit with various objects, including chairs and a kettle.

"The victim allegedly glared at one of the suspects, who was drunk," Sentul district police chief Basri Sagoni was quoted saying by news portal Free Malaysia Today.

"The (main) suspect then became upset at being stared at and attacked the victim," added Assistant Commissioner Basri.

All three assailants have reportedly been arrested and remanded until May 14.

The restaurant management said staff called the police and officers arrived within 15 minutes.

"We are cooperating with police and have provided them with CCTV footage to assist with the investigation," it said in a statement according to the New Straits Times.

"As the matter is now under police investigation, we are unable to comment further on the details of the case."

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com