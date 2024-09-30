Driver 'unaware' he was dragging puppy behind car in Malaysia

A video of a puppy being dragged by a moving car along a stretch of road in Penang has sparked public concern in Malaysia.

The incident was filmed at around 8pm on Saturday (Sept 28) night, Sinchew reported.

A clip, uploaded to Facebook group Our Lovely Hometown Bukit Mertajam, has since been deleted.

It shows a puppy leashed to the rear of a car that was waiting for the traffic light to turn green.

The dog can be seen flailing on the road, trying to right itself after being dragged for some distance.

A passer-by then goes up to the driver to alert him to what had happened, and also helped to free the dog.

According to a Facebook post by stray dog rescue team Penang Hope Of Strays (PHOS) on Sunday, the driver said he was unaware that his cousin had tied the canine to his car.

He had travelled about 700m from his home before passers-by notified him of the incident.

After seeing the state the dog was in, the driver was in shock and at a loss about what to do, the post stated.

Eventually, the driver retrieved the puppy and took him home, and also purchasing ointment to treat the dog's wounds.

Severe abrasions on puppy's body

PHOS' rescue team visited the driver's home that night together with Richard, a representative from the Seberang Perai Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Determining that the dog's injuries were too severe, Richard took the dog to a veterinary hospital while PHOS contacted Malaysia police.

Videos show multiple severe abrasions across the dog's body, mostly found on its paws, torso and back.

Speaking with PHOS at the police station, the driver said that he was very apologetic about the incident and stressed that his family loved the puppy very much, and urged for the dog's return.

The rescue team, however, informed the owner that the decision would lay in SPCA's hands.

Both PHOS and SPCA raised at least RM3,000 (S$935) in medical funds for the dog's treatment.

Due to the severity of its wounds, the puppy received laser treatment as it was impossible to sew them up, SPCA explained in a Facebook post.

At present, the dog's life is no longer in danger. The puppy is now recuperating at a veterinary hospital in Penang.

