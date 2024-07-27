Horrific viral video of dog dragged by car might not be from Singapore, netizens furious at the mislabel

A disturbing video has been circulating in online spaces here, and Singaporeans are not too happy about it for various reasons.

In the one-minute long clip posted on a Facebook group named SG Walao Eh which has the Singapore flag and the group name added over it, a dog whose leash is seemingly hooked over a car's side-view mirror is dragged along the road.

It struggles at first and eventually goes limp.

The cam car is honking furiously and yelling at the driver in Mandarin, trying desperately to get their attention.

The driver finally stops and rushes out from the left door to retrieve the dog, seemingly unaware of what had happened.

The tinted front windows, left-hand drive as well as a brief look at the car plate and street lights suggested the incident happened in a foreign country.

Netizens expressed their concern while also slamming the admin for adding the Singapore flag on the video, insinuating that the incident happened here.

"How can the driver lady forget about her dog on leash? Hope the dog can survive through this ordeal," wrote the admin in the caption.

"Everything wanna blame Singapore, the road doesn't even look like any in Singapore. Anyway, poor dog, hope it's fine now," said one netizen.

"Why do you post this with a Singapore flag? What is your intention?" said another, pointing out that the car in the video was a left-hand drive vehicle.

Another expressed their anger: "What the f*** was she thinking, leaving a dog on a leash behind? And why the f*** are you posting [this video] using my home? The dialect shows it was not a Singaporean!"

A quick look at SG Walao Eh shows that much of the content posted on it is centred around happenings in Singapore.

[[nid:695279]]

syarifahs@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.