Dropping some Money: Malaysian woman buys $8,400 gold necklace for cat's birthday

A beloved pet's birthday usually calls for a celebration and a Malaysian woman recently splashed out on some bling for her cat.

In a TikTok video on Dec 1, Haliza Maysuri showed how she dropped 25,980 ringgit (S$8,400) on a custom-made gold necklace for her Persian cat that turned four.

And engraved on the heart-shaped pendant is kitty's name Money.

In the clip, Money could be seen strolling around the jewellery store as her doting 'pawents' browsed the items on display.

Besides the pricey birthday gift, fashion brand founder Haliza also drives her cat around town in a BMW.

She told Malay Mail that her husband has always been attached to Money since they bought her from a pet shop four years ago.

"My husband adores her very much and will take her for all his work trips or our vacations," Haliza said, adding, "Money also goes for her monthly grooming and spa session and is treated as one of the most valuable 'family members'".

With the kitty living in the lap of luxury, it's no wonder a number of TikTok users commented that they wouldn't mind being a cat at all.

"I want to become a cat lah if I could be like this"

"Who else feels like they want to be a cat"

One netizen even cracked a joke at how Money might be caught in an awkward situation if she met other cats that don't belong to her owner's financial and social status.

"Meetings with other cats be like, did your owner give you a gold necklace? Don't have? Weak"

Just like how Money was given the VIP treatment on her special day, this rescued greyhound dog flew Singapore Airlines business class in September and had a special treat to celebrate his birthday.

In the same month, a pet owner in India booked the entire business class cabin so she could fly with pet Maltese from Mumbai to Chennai.

