Lucky Lewis: Rescued dog flies in Singapore Airlines' business class, celebrates birthday on flight

Talk about VIP treatment.

A rescued dog named Lewis recently flew business class with his owner on Singapore Airlines (SIA).

On Sept 30, an Australian charity that rescues former racing greyhounds, shared how one of its "graduates" moved to Italy with his new pawrent in a Facebook post.

"They let Lewis fly in the cabin, as the flight was almost empty," Greyt Greys Rescue wrote.

It appeared that the greyhound was the good-est boy on the flight, "making himself at home" with plush toys on top of a mat placed on his seat. There was no crying and no accidents too.

"The flight crew said he was the best dog they've ever had including fully trained service dogs," the charity added.

The cabin crew even dished out some first-class service too, pampering the pooch with a croissant and two cupcakes for his birthday.

One of our graduate snoots, Lewis, has started a new chapter in his life. He and his mum, moved to Italy last... Posted by Greyt Greys Rescue on Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Netizens cooed over the photos, praising Lewis for his good behaviour on the flight and commending SIA for "showing such warmth towards this sweet boy and his mum."

In response to media queries, an SIA spokesperson said that Lewis is a support animal welcome in the cabin.

The dog helps soothe his owner's stress travelling during the Covid-19 pandemic, which is among the numerous steps the airline was taking to make customers' journeys as safe and easy as possible.

According to SIA's guide on travelling with pets, passengers can opt to fly with dogs and cats weighing up to 32kg (including carrier) as checked baggage on the same flight or have the animals fly in cargo.

This is one of the latest reports of passengers flying in luxurious comfort with their pets.

On Sept 15, a woman made headlines for booking the entire business class cabin on Air India to fly with her Maltese dog.

She shelled out an estimated $4,400 to reserve all 12 seats on the two-hour flight from Mumbai to Chennai.

However, the woman's only one of the many folks around the world who are willing to spend a pretty penny to fly with their furkids.

At this year's Skytrax World Airline Awards, SIA won the titles of world's best first-class and world's best airline cabin crew.

