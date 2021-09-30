'Welcome, Mr Alexander': Man shows what it's like being the only passenger on flight to Singapore

A lucky man flying to Singapore realised that he was the only passenger onboard and was given the VIP treatment.

Norwegian Alex Svanevik, who runs a business in Singapore, documented his incredible experience on social media on Wednesday (Sept 29).

In a Twitter thread, Svanevik said: "It's 100 per cent true and 120 per cent surreal."

I'm alone on my flight to Singapore.



The pilot makes all announcements starting with "Mr. Alexander". — Alex Svanevik ✨ (@ASvanevik) September 28, 2021

As the plane touched down at Changi Airport, he shared a clip of the flight crew announcing: "Good morning, Mr Alexander. Welcome to Singapore" as she updated him on the local time and weather.

He then turned to film the empty seats around him, showing what appeared to be the business class cabin.

Answering questions from curious Twitter users, Svanevik revealed that he was flying from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, to Singapore.

According to Changi Airport's flight information, Etihad Airways was the only commercial flight plying the route that day. The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner has a capacity of up to 336.

In the comments, netizens said they were amazed by the personal touch Svanevik had received on his flight, with some likening it to an experience on a private jet.

PHOTO: Twitter/ Alex Svanevik

Addressing some environmental concerns that Twitter users raised, Svanevik said in an another tweet: "They told me the plane would have flown anyway. So I'm not single-handedly f****** the planet here."

Svanevik also reminded others that flying to Singapore during the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak has a cost.

According to travel restrictions from the Ministry of Health, those entering Singapore will be required to undergo an on-arrival Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

If they had arrived from countries deemed to be at a higher risk of Covid-19 infections, they would also have to serve a Stay-home notice of between seven and 14 days.

chingshijie@asiaone.com