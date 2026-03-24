2 Malaysians banned from Ron95 petrol subsidy following viral video of woman filling container in car boot

Two Malaysians have been banned from purchasing subsidised Ron95 petrol after a video of a woman filling up a large container in their car boot went viral.

Malaysia's Finance Ministry said that it launched investigations following the viral video from March 21, which showed a woman pumping more than 71 litres of the government-subsidised Ron95 petrol at a station in Skudai, Johor.

A male individual who looked to be in his teens later appeared to assist the woman.

The ministry said in a statement on Monday (March 23) that investigations found the person involved to be Malaysian and a MyKad holder.

"Misusing subsidised fuel is an offence," it said, adding that both the individual who purchased the petrol and the owner of the vehicle have been barred from purchasing subsidised fuel with immediate effect.

Their MyKad cards, the official identification card for Malaysians, have been blocked by the ministry from future purchases of Ron95 fuel.

"This misuse has the potential to undermine the government's efforts to ensure that subsidy management remains transparent, targeted and effective," said the ministry.

According to the ministry, enforcement actions will also continue to be intensified to curb such irresponsible activities.

Pump prices across the world have been rising amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, but Malaysia's Ron95 fuel remains at RM1.99 (S$0.65) per litre.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced on March 11 that the petrol subsidy scheme, known as Budi95, will continue and that Malaysia's petroleum product supplies are sufficient at least until May 2026.

"I told the Cabinet to maintain the price of Budi95 for the people. It is a difficult decision."

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dana.leong@asiaone.com