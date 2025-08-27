Earthquake strikes Johor, 3 days after first

A third earthquake has struck Johor on Wednesday (Aug 27) morning, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department.

In a Facebook post the same day, the department stated that an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 was recorded 18km south of Segamat with a depth of 10km at around 9am.

Segamat is about 180km away from Singapore.

Tremors were felt in most areas in Johor and Southern Pahang, MetMalaysia said, adding that it will continue to monitor the situation.

This comes three days after two mild earthquakes were recorded in Johor - the first quake of magnitude 4.1 struck 5km west of Segamat at around 6.10am.

The second quake, registering a magnitude of 2.8, originated 28km north-west of Kluang at around 9am.

[[nid:721828]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com