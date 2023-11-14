Ecstasy gang? Malaysian man claims he was left dizzy after woman approached him at Johor CIQ complex

The Causeway was crowded with people heading to Malaysia over the recent long weekend - but some may have been in greater danger than they realised.

A man reportedly felt dizzy after he was approached by a woman at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex at Johor Bahru last Thursday (Nov 9) and shared his encounter on Facebook.

The man was returning to JB from Singapore and reached the CIQ complex at around 10.20am that night when a woman began speaking to him, China Press reported.

She reportedly asked if he was working in Singapore, and further enquired if he was able to recommend a part-time job for her as she would be going to Singapore the next day.

To compensate him for his troubles, she said that she was willing to treat him to a meal as an expression of gratitude.

'Smelled something cool emanating from her'

However, he decided against helping the woman as he smelled something amiss - quite literally.

"As soon as I heard her Chinese accent, I already began holding my breath," the man said.

"After responding with a few words, I inhaled and smelled something cool emanating from her and started feeling dizzy."

After his brief exchange with the woman, he quickly left and managed to get home safely, he said. He created his Facebook post to warn others of his encounter.

In the comments of his post, netizens agreed that travellers ought to ignore strangers that approach them and make requests while clearing customs.

Some also claimed that they've encountered the same woman, but didn't engage in conversation with her and simply left.

A user also said that they bought RM40 (S$11.50) worth of food for the woman, who then further requested for money to book a hotel room.

Ecstasy gangs

According to Lemon-8 user Bibipew, "ecstasy gangs" have set up shop in the vicinity of JB's CIQ complex.

She shared in a video post in August that "someone" was travelling between JB's R&F Mall and CIQ complex when a woman approached him with a sob story, seeking assistance.

However, he suspected that she might have been part of an "ecstasy gang" so he remained on guard, even feeling dizzy after she had finished speaking.

Realising something was wrong, he left in a hurry after excusing himself, Bibipew said.

"People travelling to and from that area really need to be more vigilant. Please pay attention to your own safety," Bibipew stated.

