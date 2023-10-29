'Shoot me, shoot me!' 2 Singaporeans in their 20s nabbed following murder of 25-year-old man in JB; asks media to take more photos

Two Singaporean men in their 20s have been arrested by Malaysian police in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old Malaysian man in Johor Bahru.

According to The Star, a third suspect — a Malaysian woman — was also arrested.

The incident happened on Friday (Oct 27) at 3.41am, said Johor Bahru South Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat.

According to Raub, police had been alerted by the public to a fight in the Johor Bahru area.

Stab marks were reportedly found on victim's chest, stomach, ribcage, shoulder and back, as well as on his fingers and cheeks.

The suspects were arrested nearly two hours later at 5.30am.

Raub added that police had located the car that they suspects were travelling in.

"When the police tried to make further checks on the vehicle, the driver sped off until Jalan Tun Dr Ismail before losing control and skidding," said Raub.

The car subsequently crashed into two other vehicles and the front gate of Istana Besar, which is the royal palace of the Sultan of Johor.

Raub added: "One of the suspects has criminal records involving drug cases, and all three tested positive for methamphetamine. We have also seized a knife handle, a knife, two shirts, two trousers and three phones."

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drug Act, reported The Star.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the victim is 25-year-old Xie Zhiyu (transliteration) while the two male Singaporean suspects are aged 26 and 29.

Xie was reportedly attacked and stabbed nine times outside a KTV nightclub. He fled but collapsed and died outside a shophouse unit across the road.

Shin Min Daily News reported that Xie's father stated that he did not know the three suspects and he was also unaware if his son had a girlfriend.

The elder Xie described his son as being fillial, sharing that Xie had arranged to take him out for dinner on his birthday just last week.

"He was responsible and seldom went to nightclubs. He had driven the car out alone that night; I don't know what he could have done to agitate them," said Xie's father.

Xie's mother also described her son as a respectful person. Posting on Facebook, she wrote: "Despite how much we can't let go, I hope you'll go in peace."

'Shoot me, shoot me!'

The three suspects were seen handcuffed as they were brought to court at 9am on Saturday, Shin Min Daily reported.

One of the Singaporean suspects allegedly goaded the assembled media to take photos of him, shouting, "Shoot me, shoot me!"

When the group was escorted back into the car, one of the men reportedly told members of the media - 'Have you never taken photos of a murder case?'

Speaking to the media on Saturday, the suspects' lawyer told the media that the woman will be released that same day while the two male suspects will be detained for a day.

