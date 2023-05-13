'Her breasts are very big': Man beaten to death in Malaysia after passing lewd comment about woman

A man in Melaka paid the price for passing a lewd comment on a woman's breasts.

The 35-year-old scrap metal outlet manager was allegedly stabbed to death on Tuesday (May 9) after getting into a brawl with the woman's boyfriend and bodyguard.

The victim left an entertainment venue in Taman Kenanga, Tengkera at around 4am when he walked past a 26-year-old woman who entered a food stall for a meal with her boyfriend. The couple was accompanied by a bodyguard.

Upon seeing her, he uttered to his friends, saying: "This woman has big hips and big breasts".

The bodyguard heard his comment.

"This was when a fierce fistfight sparked between the bodyguard that was later joined by the woman's 36-year-old boyfriend," the police said.

"The deceased was allegedly stabbed several times with a sharp object."

A video of the incident was posted on Facebook on May 10, which showed the woman's boyfriend confronting the drunk man and his friends in Mandarin.

His bodyguard also stepped in and told the men in Tamil: "Do you want me to call the police?"

PHOTO: Facebook/Info Semasa Malaysia dan seluruh Dunia

The man was pronounced dead at Melaka Hospital while receiving treatment for stab wounds on his chest, the police said.

The woman's boyfriend, who is married with three children, manages an online gambling scheme in Batu Pahat and also operates foreign money exchange outlets in both Johor and Melaka.

Following the fight, the police arrested seven people aged between 25 and 38 and seized weapons believed to have been used in the fight, including knives and iron bars.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 302 of Malaysia's Penal Code.

