'Faeces all over the floor': Tenant goes missing, leaves landlord's Malaysian home in disarray

She wanted a new tenant, but now her tenant has also become wanted - by the police.

A landlord was left in shock after her tenant fled, leaving her Malaysian home in a disastrous mess, Chinapress reported on Saturday (March 9).

The tenant also had a criminal record, as the landlord, surnamed Li, later found out.

During a press conference on Saturday morning, Li revealed that the tenant, a 31-year-old surnamed Huang, moved into her Tanjong Tokong apartment unit in February last year together with his wife.

She later found out that the couple also had a five-year-old child living in the rented home which costs RM1,500 (S$426) per month.

Huang had told her he was a director and shareholder of a trading company, and Li was "happy" with her new tenant for the first six months.

However, things began to unravel beginning in November when Li realised Huang was several thousands of Ringgit behind payment for his utility bills, eNanyang reported.

"Since then, the rent was paid increasingly late… payment was not posted until the end of the month," she told Malaysian media during the Saturday press conference.

In January and February, the payments completely stopped and the tenant and his Indonesian wife were uncontactable.

"On the fifth of this month (March), I went directly to the apartment and checked around, inquiring with apartment management… and filing a record with the police," she said.

Li then went to the house again on Friday accompanied by a lawyer. Using a spare key, she opened the door of the tenant's home.

The state of the home was so bad that Li believed the home had been burglarised, and the smell was so bad that she thought someone might have died within, she told the media.

She recalled: "The house was very dirty, with faeces all over the floor and furniture almost destroyed.

"Clothes were scattered around so much that the sofa, washing machines and chairs were all obscured."

Huang reportedly 'notorious' in the area

This encounter with a "tenant from hell" caused her to lose RM30,000 "for no reason", she added.

Explaining the cost, Li shared that paying for the two months' worth of utilities, cleaning the home, paying for legal fees and replacing damaged furniture would run her up RM30,000 or possibly even more.

Speaking with the police, Chinapress confirmed that Huang holds criminal records - a drug-related charge and the sales of pirated CDs.

According to 8world, Huang is also infamous in the Tanjong Tokong area, having scammed three other landlords prior.

Li also discovered that his job as a director of a trading company was false as the company didn't exist.

