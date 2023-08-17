Students renting condo turns it into 'rubbish home', leaves homeowner speechless

The unwelcome 'freebies' that came with this newly-bought condo apartment left a new homeowner distraught.

One TikTok user, who only gave her name as Amanda, was shocked to see her new home in Singapore littered with rubbish in a recent video re-uploaded by TikTok user Ben's Social Club on Tuesday (Aug 15).

In the video, beginning in the apartment's laundry room, the entire home has garbage strewn throughout every room.

The living room had clothes, food waste, plastic bags and other trash covering the dining table, sofa and TV counter, as well as the floor.

Objects were also seen in a cupboard adjacent to the living room.

Both bedrooms in the apartment were not spared either, with beds unmade and garbage in almost every corner of each room.

The washroom was also in a state of disarray — in particular, Amanda emphasised how the corner of the sink counter was broken, with solid shards left in the open beside damaged region.

Amanda can be heard giving an audible sigh in the video as she took in the horrific sight of her new home.

Her woes don't end there, however — in screengrabs shared with AsiaOne by Ben's Social Club, the homeowner explained that the previous tenants — students from China — had left another problem for her to deal with.

"It wasn't just a problem with them not clearing up their mess," she said. "They also failed to pay utility bills for a few months and even ran away before paying for their last month of rent."

The apartment wasn't always in this terrible state, either, as Amanda revealed.

She had personally toured the apartment in the past, during which a company had rented it out for a few of their workers.

"There were no major problems in terms of sanitation aside from a bad smell in the house. Later, the company checked out and didn't renew the lease, so the former owner's agent rented it to students."

Originally, the contract stated that only two male students would live there. However, a third person — a woman — had quietly moved in, Amanda said.

She added: "There're piles of electronic cigarettes around the house and many cigarette butts in the kitchen sink. I was speechless."

Life goes on

Although Amanda wasn't too happy with the cards dealt to her, she's decided to move on.

"Life has to go on anyway, so I'm letting the police deal with it… I just hope that this kind of incident won't happen again in the future," she said.

Her next step? She still intends to live in the apartment, despite the state it's in currently.

Renovations for the home have already begun, Amanda shared.

"The renovator even asked if there was anything I'd like to retain in the home," Amanda mused.

"I told them that I want the walls, floor and cabinets all removed without a single one left behind — I hate things that are dirty."

