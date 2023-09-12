Fake money, real effort? Woman in Malaysia finds hand-drawn bank notes in wedding ang bao

A picture may be worth a thousand words, but how much is that in cold, hard cash?

User Jihaaaaa11 received two hand-drawn bank notes in a wedding ang bao and took to TikTok on Monday (Sept 11) to share her discovery.

The TikTok video has since gone viral, garnering 45,000 likes and more than 1.2 million views.

This Malaysian began by showing the money she received from a wedding kenduri, or celebratory feast, stating that she had sat down to count the amount she was given by guests.

The camera then panned over to two particularly outstanding notes that she brought into the frame — two RM20 (S$5.84) notes, which were very clearly made by drawing.

"Is this new money?" Jihaaaaa11 jokingly questioned. "This person's brain is so advanced.

"This reminds me of ang baos with tissues or empty ones. Empty ang baos are already bad, but this looks worse," she also added.

However, netizens disagreed with her statement and felt that money shouldn't be a factor in hosting a kenduri.

[[nid:645432]]

Said another: "My late father told me, if you don't have money, don't hold a feast. We hold feasts because we want to give food to people."

Others also sympathised with the guest that sent the hand-drawn money, jokingly stating that he "works harder at drawing than making money".

A user said: "My husband told me that there are people who can't afford to give… it's not his intention to deceive, but [he's done so] because he doesn't want to be embarrassed or feel upset."

Back in 2020, an elderly man in China by name of Zheng Zulong frequented a noodle stall owned by Guose Li.

When Zheng didn't have enough money, he would buy noodles from Li using hand-painted bills, which Li and his wife accepted out of sympathy for Zheng.

"I gave him free noodles earlier, but he rejected the offer; he had his rules, so I was happy to sell him the noodles this way," Li said.

[[nid:642228]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com