Female security guards at Asean Summit smoothly hop onto step bars of moving SUV, wowing netizens

A pair of female security guards left netizens in awe, after they coolly hopped onto the steps of a moving SUV at the 47th Asean Summit being held in Malaysia.

On Oct 27, TikTok user Lang131499 uploaded a video of a VIP convoy, escorted by local police, leaving the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

As a black vehicle bearing the Japan flag exits the venue, two female guards flank the car, running slightly behind.

When the first vehicle pulls ahead, the pair slow to a jog, looking at the second SUV behind. With the SUV still moving, they each open the passenger door and mount the step bars.

The SUV drives off with the female guards standing securely on each side of the vehicle.

Their deft moves wowed viewers on TikTok, with many praising their ability.

"Salute, police force female jump in car," wrote a netizen.

"The two women are so strong," another praised.

Several also took to the comment section to ask why the bodyguards could not have boarded the vehicle before exiting the venue.

On this, some netizens claimed that it is protocol for the guards to escort the vehicle carrying the foreign delegates on foot, to ensure that no one attempts to open the car doors when it is travelling at slow speeds.

They will then have to jump onto the following vehicle in the motorcade, which is purportedly not allowed to slow down, according to commenters.

The 47th Asean Summit began on Oct 26 (Sunday) and will hold its closing ceremony on Oct 28 (Tuesday).

[[nid:724481]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com