Flexing or working? Netizens poke fun at $1,600 Versace shirt that resembles uniform of Malaysia's restaurant chain

Malaysians took to social media to poke fun at a €1,100 (S$1,600) designer shirt that resembles the workers' uniform of a well-known nasi kandar restaurant chain.

Social media user Afif Sukhairi uploaded an 11-second TikTok video, which showed a mannequin at a Versace boutique in Kuala Lumpur clad in a short-sleeved blue shirt with elaborate gold designs.

Versace is an Italian luxury fashion company founded by Gianni Versace in 1978 and is known for its flashy prints and bright colours.

"Anyone who wants to get the shirt from Nasi Kandar Pelita, you can get it at Versace okay," Mr Afif jokingly said in the video, referring to the staff uniform of Malaysia's largest nasi kandar restaurant chain.

The blue and yellow tones used in the Pelita uniforms closely match the hues of the Versace shirt, although the patterns are different.

A check on the Versace website showed that the shirt is called the Barocco 660 silk shirt and comes in various sizes and two colour combinations — blue and gold, and brown and gold.

Malaysians found the post amusing, with many pointing out that those who bought the shirt should not be eating at the restaurant for fear of being mistaken for one of the staff.

"Come to Pelita to flex your style, but you'll end up working part-time," said one commenter who used the handle "eczema queen".

Another commenter, with the handle Mus, said: "The Pelita boss is considered good to allow all its workers to 'wear Versace', while another netizen with the handle J_Firdaus added that it finally explained why the prawn and squid dishes at Pelita are expensive.

ALSO READ: Dress to impress: Content creator urges Singaporean men to match their girlfriends' fashion

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.