Foodpanda rider earns praise for shooing men out of women-only train cabins in Malaysia

Vacant seats on the train — to sit or not to sit?

Some men recently learnt about the newly introduced women-only train cabins in Kuala Lumpur, after a Foodpanda rider shooed them away.

A TikTok video posted on Sept 30 showed the delivery rider guiding several male commuters, who were seated in the women-only carriages, to exit the cabins.

He pointed at the pink signages marked 'women-only', and could be heard telling the men: "This side is for women."

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@jai.samud/video/7284639162924322050[/embed]

The delivery rider's considerate act won the hearts of many online, especially the ladies'.

The clip garnered 720,000 views and 50,000 likes, as well as many comments thanking the man for keeping an eye out for women's well-being.

A netizen even said that Foodpanda should reward the rider.

Rapid KL launched women-only cabins on Sept 18, after female passengers voiced their concerns about encountering sexual harassment while travelling on the train.

To inform passengers of these cabins, pink signage were put up at train platforms and within designated cabins.

[embed]https://twitter.com/askrapidkl/status/1703573594838839350[/embed]

Despite the easily noticeable signages, many videos have been shared on TikTok showing men disregarding the rules and sitting in the women-only cabins.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@samantales.s/video/7280354204248460545[/embed]

"Can't blame them…they're just Ken," said one TikTok user referencing the Barbie movie.

ashwini.balan@asiaone.com