'Don't blank out like me': Woman says man masturbated near her while she was sleeping on bus

Imagine taking a nap on the bus, only to wake up and find a man masturbating just a few seats away.

This was what allegedly happened to a woman named Chun Yi on Thursday (April 20).

Later that day, she took to Facebook to share the unpleasant encounter with a fellow passenger on a double-decker bus.

Chun Yi said that during the bus ride, the sound of pants rustling woke her from her nap twice and left her wondering "what the uncle was doing under his bag".

He continued with his actions as he moaned, which woke the woman again.

Recalling her boyfriend warning her about men masturbating while looking at women on the bus, Chun Yi became wide awake.

"I didn't know what to do in this situation, so I put on my earphones and used my phone," she wrote.

When other passengers alighted at a bus stop, the woman took the chance to go to the lower deck, but saw the man following her. In a video clip she shared, he was seen getting off the bus.

While Chun Yi did not manage to catch the man "in action", another passenger on the bus did.

PHOTO: Facebook/Vera Lynn

Facebook user Vera Lynn shared a photo of the same man, saying that he was masturbating on the bus and "looking at the sleeping girl on the other side".

AsiaOne understands that the incident happened on bus service 45 when it was travelling in the Ang Mo Kio area, and has contacted Vera Lynn and Chun Yi for more information.

In a comment, Chun Yi said she has since made a police report, adding: "This is the first time I encountered something like this so I blanked out and fled from the scene without immediately alerting the police.

"While taking my statement, the police officer understood I was scared and didn't blame me for reacting this way.

"Don't blank out like me. If you find yourself in a similar situation, please ask the bus captains for help, they will lock the bus doors until the police arrive."



Under Section 294(a) of the Penal Code, Chapter 224, obscene acts in public places are punishable by up to three months in prison, a fine, or both.

ALSO READ: 'Dude, have some self control': Woman accuses man of masturbating in public bus

syarifahsn@asiaone.com