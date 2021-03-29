'Dude, have some self control': Woman accuses man of masturbating in public bus

A normal midnight bus ride home turned creepy for a woman and her sisters when a man allegedly started masturbating in the opposite seat right in front of them.

Jorene Ng took to Facebook to highlight this incident on March 29 in Bedok. She said: "We are traumatised by his actions and we felt unsafe during that time."

Based on the post, Ng and her sisters boarded bus 225G before the man – wearing a Foodpanda jacket according to Ng – followed them and then chose the above-mentioned seat. The feeder service operates from Bedok Interchange.

"He then put his hands in his pants and proceeds himself infront of us [sic]," Ng said. She added that they were disgusted by what he did and approached the bus captain for help.

"Dude, have some self control," she wrote in the text overlaying one of the photos.

In the post, Ng and the sisters said they immediately alighted from the bus. Fast hand, fast leg, the women realised the man alighted at the same bus stop but walked in another direction.

AsiaOne has approached Foodpanda and SBS Transit for comment.

Under Section 294(a) of the Penal Code, Chapter 224, the offence of obscene act in public place carries an imprisonment term which may extend to three months, or with fine, or both.

