Fugitive Malaysian financier Jho Low seeks Trump pardon, WSJ reports

Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho, widely known as Jho Low and now a fugitive, has sought a pardon from US President Donald Trump, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday (May 12).

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

The request was filed in recent weeks, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter, and if granted would remove US criminal charges against him.

A Justice Department website lists a pending request for a Pardon after Completion of Sentence under Taek Jho Low that was filed this year, the report said.

A White House official said Low's request was not currently on the White House's radar, WSJ added.

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