Girl, 3, falls to her death after being left alone at Selangor home

PHOTO: Polis Daerah Gombak
Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

A man in Selangor, Malaysia, left his two daughters alone at home, not knowing it would be the last time he'd see one of them alive.

His three-year-old daughter was killed while her six-year-old sister was severely injured after the pair fell from a building on Tuesday (Jan 28), reported Bernama.

They were believed to have fallen from the fourth floor of a teacher's dormitory, onto an open area of the quarters.

Their bodies were discovered by their mother when she returned home from work at 5.30 pm that day.

With the help of her neighbours, she immediately rushed her daughters to Selayang Hospital.

Unfortunately, the younger girl suffered from extensive injuries and was pronounced dead by doctors at around 6 pm, according to the Harian Metro.

"The other girl suffered a broken hand and leg," the district police chief told Malaysian media.

Preliminary examinations revealed that their mother had left the children in their father's care before leaving for work. Although he was supposed to look after them, he stepped out for a while and left the two girls alone at home. 

The police are investigating a possible case of ill-treatment, neglect, abandonment or exposure of children under the Children Act.

ALSO READ: Mother regrets not locking kitchen window after 6-year-old daughter falls to her death

rainercheung@asiaone.com

More about
malaysia parenting Safety fall

TRENDING

Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
What happens if you find a winning TOTO ticket?
What happens if you find a winning TOTO ticket?
Raffles Medical investigates photo of patient&#039;s NRIC amid claims of Wuhan virus case at its clinic
Raffles Medical investigates photo of patient's NRIC amid claims of Wuhan virus case at its clinic
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Supply of masks in Singapore sufficient, no need to rush to buy them: Lam Pin Min
Supply of masks in Singapore sufficient, no need to rush to buy them: Lam Pin Min
Johor Prince says his prediction came true amid fears over Wuhan virus
Johor Prince says his prediction came true amid fears over Wuhan virus
Gojek Singapore to suspend 120 drivers for fake app use
Gojek Singapore to suspend 120 drivers for fake app use
Child born in November or December: Is his learning ability slower than a January kid?
Child born in November or December: Is his learning ability slower than a January kid?
What did kung fu legend Bruce Lee really say about karate?
What did kung fu legend Bruce Lee really say about karate?
Judge acquits woman of failing to provide safe working environment for maid
Judge acquits woman of failing to provide safe working environment for maid
&#039;Better safe than sorry&#039;: Actress Eswari stays healthy not just for herself
'You don't want kids to be eating plastic'

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that&#039;s not hotpot, McDonald&#039;s, KFC or Malay food
What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that's not hotpot, McDonald's, KFC or Malay food
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that&#039;s not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that's not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos

Home Works

House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
MOM investigating agency after maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess

SERVICES