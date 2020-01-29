Girl, 3, falls to her death after being left alone at Selangor home

A man in Selangor, Malaysia, left his two daughters alone at home, not knowing it would be the last time he'd see one of them alive.

His three-year-old daughter was killed while her six-year-old sister was severely injured after the pair fell from a building on Tuesday (Jan 28), reported Bernama.

They were believed to have fallen from the fourth floor of a teacher's dormitory, onto an open area of the quarters.

Their bodies were discovered by their mother when she returned home from work at 5.30 pm that day.

With the help of her neighbours, she immediately rushed her daughters to Selayang Hospital.

Unfortunately, the younger girl suffered from extensive injuries and was pronounced dead by doctors at around 6 pm, according to the Harian Metro.

"The other girl suffered a broken hand and leg," the district police chief told Malaysian media.

Preliminary examinations revealed that their mother had left the children in their father's care before leaving for work. Although he was supposed to look after them, he stepped out for a while and left the two girls alone at home.

The police are investigating a possible case of ill-treatment, neglect, abandonment or exposure of children under the Children Act.

