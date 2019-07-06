Mother regrets not locking kitchen window after 6-year-old daughter falls to her death

Read also

However, the centre was only open for half a day on the day of the incident. As a result, the girl was left at home alone when the mother left to attend her classes in the afternoon.

Her husband was at work at the time while her older son was at a student care centre, she said.

After her classes ended at around 5pm that day, the mother said she rushed home and found the kitchen windows open. She looked down at the ground floor, saw paramedics surrounding her daughter and rushed downstairs, the Chinese daily quoted the mother as saying.

The mother, who was previously a waitress, said she had just enrolled in the diploma course in April, in the hope that she could get a better job and earn more to provide a better life for her children.

The police were alerted to the case of unnatural death at Block 637 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 at 5.38pm on June 4.

On Wednesday, a domestic worker who lives in the opposite block told The Straits Times that she had heard the girl crying for her father about two hours before the incident, and again after 5pm.