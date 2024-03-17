Going the extra mile: Malaysian jewellery store gifts employee car for 10 years of service

When it comes to rewarding staff loyalty, companies usually stick to the classics: cash bonuses, watches, paid leaves - the works.

But a jewellery store in Malaysia just levelled up the game by surprising one dedicated employee with a shiny, new car after a decade of hard work.

In a LinkedIn post uploaded roughly a week ago, Tiansi Jewellery announced that one of its team members was recently gifted by the company a Proton X50 Sport-Utility Vehicle (SUV).

According to the Proton website, an X50 SUV can retail from RM86,300 (S$24,500) to RM113,300, excluding insurance.

In the post, Tiansi said that they gifted the car to the employee to recognise her for her "relentless efforts and significant contributions" to the company. The car was also "an investment" in its workplace culture, which is built on excellence and team spirit.

They added: "We are committed to creating an environment where everyone feels valued, inspired, and recognised."

The company has four outlets in Johor.

Only tip of the iceberg

The grateful employee, Ni Ai Ni, shared about her new car in a post on social media and e-commerce platform XiaoHongShu on Wednesday (March 13).

She said that she is grateful to work in a "good company" where the boss will fulfil all promises made to the staff.

It seems like her company gifting her a brand new car is just the tip of the iceberg.

She added in her post that during her 10 years there, Tiansi has allowed her to broaden her horizons.

This includes paying for employees to go on courses worth five-figure sums and sponsoring them with all-expenses-paid trips.

Ni also said she also been able to buy two houses and two cars under her name just by working there.

Hence, it is the reason why she is "really satisfied" that she can lead her family through a good life with her own ability.

ALSO READ: Best employees ever? Staff in Malaysian company buy brand new car for boss

aishahm@asiaone.com