Goreng pisang seller in Malaysia faints into a wok of hot oil and dies in freak incident

An elderly goreng pisang (banana fritters) seller in Penang was preparing her roadside stall for business on Sunday (March 13) when she experienced a bout of dizziness.

The next moment, this hawker suddenly plunged head-first into a wok filled with hot oil.

Despite several passers-by rushing to her aid, the 74-year-old was later pronounced dead in hospital, Sin Chew Daily reported.

While it was initially reported that the woman had succumbed to severe burn injuries on her face and body, an autopsy two days later revealed that a sudden heart attack was the cause of death.

In an interview with the Malaysian news outlet, one of the woman's sons said that his mother had been selling goreng pisang for more than 30 years.

"My mother is very old, and it is inevitable that she would suffer from an illness. But I don't think she knew that she had a heart problem," added the 44-year-old.

The deceased's son also shared that the roadside stall would be temporarily closed while he and his brothers take care of their 80-year-old father.

