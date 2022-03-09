Man suspected of having heart attack while driving, dies after crashing into lamp post in Yishun

While driving along Yishun Avenue 3, a 64-year-old man lost control of his van and crashed into a lamp post on Tuesday (March 8) morning. He died in hospital subsequently.

The driver had reportedly lost control of his vehicle after suffering from a heart attack, according to Shin Min Daily News.

We understand that the driver lives in Yishun.

In an interview with the Chinese daily, an eyewitness who only wanted to be Mr Fu said that upon hearing a loud 'bang' at home, he and his son went downstairs to investigate.

"We didn't dare to touch him for fear of hurting him, so we had to wait for the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel to arrive," said the 60-year-old, adding that he suspected the driver had suffered a heart attack while driving.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the SCDF said a van driver was found trapped in his seat after they were alerted to the accident at around 9.55am.

After rescuing the man manually, he was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, the SCDF added.

The police told AsiaOne that the man succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. Police investigations are ongoing.

chingshijie@asiaone.com