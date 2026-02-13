Grab driver in Malaysia claims trial to molesting female passenger in incident caught on viral videos

A 26-year-old Malaysian man caught on camera allegedly molesting a female passenger while driving a Grab private-hire car in Johor — in videos that went viral earlier this month — was charged in court on Friday (Feb 13).

Alvin Choo Chee Hong faces one count of outrage of modesty, to which he pleaded not guilty, local media reported.

According to his charge sheet, Choo is accused of trying to touch the Vietnamese victim's breasts, thighs and calves while inside a Perodua Bezza sedan traveling in Johor Bahru between 5.30 pm and 6 pm on Feb 1.

He is out on bail of RM2,000 ($650). The case will be mentioned again on March 13.

At the time of the offence, Choo was reportedly a full-time teacher at a public school and was moonlighting as a Grab driver.

What happened during the ride

In one video of the alleged incident posted on a Johor Bahru Facebook group on Feb 1, the male driver is seen reaching back from the driver's seat to touch the passenger's legs.

Another video showed the driver repeatedly reaching back to touch the passenger's hands. Speaking in Mandarin, he also asked her, "how much".

The post, made anonymously by a contributor who claimed to be the sister of the victim, stated that the victim was left crying and traumatised over the incident and had locked herself in her room upon reaching home.

Grab Malaysia later apologised for the driver's actions. In a comment posted on social media, the company said it was "deeply sorry" for the incident, adding that it acknowledged the seriousness of the matter.

"This should never have happened", Grab said.

On Feb 3, Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook reportedly ordered the Road Transport Department to revoke the suspect's private service vehicle licence, banning him from all private-hire platforms.

Choo was reportedly arrested on Feb 4 after the victim made a police report.

If found guilty of his molestation charge, Choo faces up to 10 years' jail and/or a fine, along with possible caning.

