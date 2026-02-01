'A true angel': GrabFood delivery rider in KL disregards order delay, changes tyre for woman to prevent jam

A GrabFood delivery rider in Malaysia has won praise for risking a poor review to help a driver change her car's tyre after it got punctured by a nail along a busy two-lane road in Kuala Lumpur.

Content creator and podcast host Wendy Vaz took to Threads on Saturday (Jan 31) afternoon to share the incident which happened on the same day.

According to Vaz, one of the rear tyres on her car was punctured by a nail while she was driving along Jalan Kinnabu which has two lanes.

"He moved fast, told me not to worry, and didn't want to take my token of appreciation at the end and flew back to his delivery. A true angel," Vaz wrote.

She said that the rider simply told her that it would be a bad jam if he didn't help.

Vaz also appealed to the customer whose delivery was delayed not to give the rider a bad review.

"If you ordered Grab food from this plate number in Kuala Lumpur and was delayed today (around 1pm), please don't give this abang (brother) a bad review. In fact, can you DM (directly message) me so that you can help me to give him a tip?," Vaz added.

In response to Vaz's post, which received more than 6,000 reposts in the first 24 hours, one user put it simply: "Guys, this is Malaysia."

Another top-liked comment read: "In the middle of his duty and he chose to stop and help without expecting anything in return. Abang with a big heart. Malaysia is blessed to have him."

But perhaps Threads user xgermainex put it most aptly: "Not all heroes wear capes."

