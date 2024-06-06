Handyman in Malaysia wins $3m jackpot after betting on bosses' car plate numbers

Persistence paid off big time for this renovation handyman in Malaysia.

After buying his bosses' car plate numbers for years, the 60-year-old finally struck the jackpot — a whopping RM10.6 million (S$3 million), The New Straits Times (NST) reported on Tuesday (June 4).

He bought a System 4 ticket and won RM10,627,969.15, along with an additional RM672 as System Play bonus from the Toto 4D Jackpot 1 on May 26.

"The bosses drive nice European cars to work," said the handyman, who is from Penang. "This made us all envious and we all dreamt of driving one too.

"So I started betting on their car registration numbers — 9114 and 2230 — for many years. That was how I won the jackpot."

Well, with his winnings, which he recently collected from Sports Toto Malaysia Lottery in Kuala Lumpur, owning a luxury car is no longer just a dream.

So what will he do with his winnings?

Take it easy, he said, adding that he was content knowing that he has become a multi-millionaire and that it is time to "enjoy life" with his family.

