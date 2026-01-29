Johor authorities say Kota Tinggi fire 'brought under control'; NEA detects hotspot in Johor

The peatland fire in Taman Bayu Damai township, which started on Jan 23, has been brought under control, said the Johor authorities on Thursday (Jan 29).

AsiaOne reported on Wednesday that firebreak techniques, such as flooding to contain the fire, and the involvement of helicopters have led to fires across 54.63ha, or 54.8 per cent of the affected area, being extinguished.

[[nid:728981]]

Johor fire and rescue department deputy director Muhammad Al Mustakim Abdul Hady said on Thursday that the fire has been successfully brought under control.

"Firefighters are working to ensure that any remaining small fires are fully extinguished to prevent them from spreading," he said.

Separately, Kota Tinggi district management committee chairman Miswan Yunus said the authorities have allowed all evacuees, who were housed at two temporary relief centres, to return to their homes.

"The peat fire along Jalan Sungai Kapal near Taman Bayu Damai has been fully controlled and extinguished, while Air Pollutant Index readings in affected residential areas have dropped to normal levels," he reportedly said in a statement.

As of Thursday, a total of 153 residents from 50 families were affected.

Johor fire and rescue department chief Siti Rohani Nadir has also urged the public not to engage in open burning, particularly under the present hot, dry and windy conditions.

She added that the department has recorded extensive damage across multiple locations.

On Tuesday, 18 cars caught fire after a bush fire spread to a parking area next to the Al Mahabah mosque in Taman Bukit Mewah, Johor Bahru.

The fire department also shared at least two incidents of fires in Sungai Kangkar and Tanjung Balau, where garbage was allegedly disposed.

Smoke haze may drift towards Singapore: NEA

In an update posted to its Facebook at about 7.45pm on Thursday, Singapore's National Environment Agency said that a hotspot was detected in Johor on Thursday, appending an image from a satellite pass at 1.54pm.

"With winds continuing to blow from the north and the north-east, smoke haze may drift towards Singapore if the fires persist," the agency added, noting that showers over the weekend should help to alleviate the smoke haze situation observed by Singaporeans over the past few days.

The image also showed several hotspots in Bintan, Indonesia.

However, the agency said that as the hotspots are located downwind, any smoke haze is "unlikely to have a direct impact on Singapore".

Checks by AsiaOne on NEA's hourly PM2.5 reading at 10pm show that the air quality remains in the normal range.

[[nid:728839]]

editor@asiaone.com