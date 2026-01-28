18 cars catch fire at parking area beside JB mosque after bush fire spreads

Eighteen cars caught fire after a bush fire spread to a parking area next to the Al Mahabah mosque in Taman Bukit Mewah, Johor Bahru on Wednesday (Jan 27).

The incident happened at about 1.30pm along Jalan Mewah Ria 5/5.

The Johor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said in a statement that a vegetated area of about 0.37ha was on fire.

"The raging fire had spread before the fire department arrived, causing several vehicles parked nearby to catch fire," said JBPM operations commander Nakish Nekmat.

Nakish added that 13 motor vehicles suffered about 80 per cent damage, including five with damages rendering their make and model unrecognisable. Five other vehicles suffered slight damages.

Firefighters eventually brought the fire under control just before 2.40pm and ended all operations at 5.20pm.

There were no reported injuries in the incident.

Several fires have been reported in the state of Johor in recent days, including the ongoing peatland fire in Kota Tinggi's Taman Bayu Damai in Johor Bahru.

In an advisory issued on Tuesday evening, Singapore's National Environment Agency said that the dry weather and prevailing north and north-easterly winds may potentially transport burning smell from such fires to Singapore.

As at 11am on Wednesday (Jan 28), the 1-hour PM2.5 reading in Singapore remains in the normal band.

