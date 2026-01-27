Fire in Kota Tinggi spreads to 100ha; Haze could affect Singapore, says NEA

The ongoing fire in Kota Tinggi's Punggai, about 26km to the east of Singapore, has grown to affect about 99.54ha of land since it started last Friday (Jan 23).

AsiaOne reported on Monday night that the fire had spread from 5.26ha to 12.14ha earlier that day due to dry weather, with prevailing north and north-easterly winds potentially transporting the burning smell to Singapore.

An advisory by the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Facebook at around 6.25pm on Tuesday indicated that while the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) remained within the good to moderate range, dry weather and the prevailing winds could transport haze from any persistent fires towards Singapore.

Checks by AsiaOne on NEA's 1-hour PM2.5 readings at 7pm indicate that the readings — between 11 and 23 — are also within the normal range.

99.54ha affected: Punggai Fire and Rescue Station chief

The peatland fire in Taman Bayu Damai, which started last Friday, has now affected 99.54ha, said Punggai Fire and Rescue Station chief Ezam Mistorerrodin.

Ezam told Malaysian media that fire breaks have been dug around the areas affected in anticipation of aerial water bombing operations.

The aerial operations, which were anticipated to start on Tuesday, will now commence a day later at 9am on Wednesday, if weather and visibility conditions permit.

Firefighters expect the fire breaks to speed up firefighting efforts once they have been filled with water.

Malaysian news outlet The Star reported Ezam as saying that they have put out fires across 28.33ha, or 28 per cent of the affected area, following joint efforts with the police and other agencies.

According to Bernama, ground visibility is limited to about 150m, with some local residents suffering breathing difficulties due to smoke inhalation.

150 residents from 49 families evacuated

In an update on Facebook just before noon on Tuesday, Johor State Executive Council member Aznan Tamin said that two temporary evacuation centres have been set up for those evacuated.

He added that the basic needs of the victims — food, shelter and welfare — are being looked into.

According to the local authorities, the number of evacuees had risen to 150 people from 49 families by 4pm on Tuesday.

[[nid:728839]]

editor@asiaone.com