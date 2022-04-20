HDB flats in JB? Not so far-fetched as Johor looks at modelling Singapore's HDB to develop public housing

Would we be seeing a Pasir Ris or perhaps a Toa Payoh HDB-style estate in Johor soon?

That may well happen if Johor's development of affordable public housing goes according to plan.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (April 19), newly-appointed Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi wrote that the state government would be using Singapore's development concept for its HDB flats as its benchmark.

This is to provide "comprehensive, affordable housing development planning" for every district in the state, he wrote, adding that "a home for shelter and comfort is a basic necessity for every individual".

The Malaysian minister was in Singapore for a three-day visit — his first as chief minister — which began on Sunday (April 17).

While here, he met with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Transport S. Iswaran, Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong as well as other members of the Cabinet.

Happy to meet Johor Chief Minister Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, who is here for an official visit. We took stock of... Posted by Lee Hsien Loong on Monday, April 18, 2022

The 43-year-old also took the opportunity to visit the HDB office, sharing photos from his visit. He noted in his post that about "1.2 million affordable homes" have been built, since HDB was established in 1960.

There are more than one million HDB flats spread across 24 towns and three estates in Singapore, according to the HDB website.

Rumah untuk berteduh dan keselesaan keluarga adalah keperluan asas bagi setiap individu. Lawatan saya ke Housing... Posted by Onn Hafiz on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

However, Hafiz also wrote that in order for the housing plans to proceed, the Johor State Housing Development Corporation (PKPJ) would have to take "drastic action" to create a detailed housing development planning database, working together with other agencies such as the finance ministry and local authorities.

This wouldn't be the first time Singapore's HDB scheme has been held in such high regard.

Hong Kongers, for one, have long looked at Singapore as a model on how to provide good quality public housing although some have questioned whether it can be applied to Hong Kong, reported the South China Morning Post in 2019.

In China, authorities in Changsha city was experimenting with Singaporean-style HDB housing to solve the city's housing issues back in 2008.

In a separate post made on Monday (April 18), the Malaysian minister wrote that a task force has been set up to look for solutions to congestion on the Causeway link between Johor and Singapore.

He made the statement that day after touring the construction site of the RTS Link viaduct with Transport Minister Iswaran.

He added: "This modern transport system to be ready in 2026 will be able to address the congestion issue that is common on the Johor Causeway."

Syukur Alhamdulillah. Hari ini, saya turut berkesempatan melawat tapak projek Rapid Transit System (RTS)... Posted by Onn Hafiz on Monday, April 18, 2022

candicecai@asiaone.com