Highways in Malaysia to be toll-free for festive season

Travellers planning to take a road trip to Malaysia will be exempted from tolls on highways nationwide this festive season.

Works Minister Alexander Nanta Linggi said in a statement on Saturday (Dec 21) that the free toll will apply only to private vehicles from 12.01am on Monday (Dec 23) to 11.59pm on Tuesday (Dec 24), reported Bernama.

This toll exemption is also applicable for all tolled highways except for toll plazas at the border such as Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) and Tanjung Kupang in Johor.

"The cost will be borne by the Federal Government, amounting to RM38 million (S$11.4 million). This toll exemption is expected to provide an opportunity for all Malaysians to enjoy the celebrations, especially those of the Christian faith," said Nanta, reported The Star.

"We hope that all private vehicle road users take advantage of the toll exemption and plan their trips in advance to avoid traffic congestion."

Nanta also urged highway users to drive safely and to follow all the road rules.

"Hopefully everyone will play their role in ensuring our highways are safe and reducing the accident statistics during this festive season," he said.

