'Nothing to worry' for Singapore motorists: Malaysia transport minister says VEP still not fully enforced

Singapore motorists without Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) tags will continue receiving warnings at Malaysia's land checkpoints.

Replying to CNA's question on whether action will be taken against Singapore drivers who have outstanding traffic fines come Jan 1, 2025, Malaysia's transport minister Anthony Loke said on Wednesday (Dec 18) that the VEP system is still not fully enforced.

"We have not announced the [full] implementation [of VEP enforcement] yet… Any further enforcement will be communicated and will be announced. So nothing to worry for the drivers," Loke said.

"We are giving notices to drivers who have yet to apply for the VEP, but that is for the time-being."

He also urged motorists not to delay registrations for the permit.

Loke, however, did not confirm whether action will be taken against Singapore motorists with unpaid traffic fines from January 2025, which was previously announced by Malaysia.

The VEP scheme — which allows Malaysian authorities to identify and track a foreign-registered vehicle — was originally slated to take effect from Oct 1.

But Malaysia announced on Sept 27 that the scheme will be implemented in phases, amid complaints from Singapore drivers facing difficulties with VEP applications as well as long queues at VEP centres.

On Oct 3, Loke said that reminders will be given to Singapore motorists before the second VEP phase is implemented but did not give a definitive timeline.

Doing so would make motorists wait until the deadline before applying for VEP, he explained.

Motorists without a valid VEP risk being denied entry into Malaysia, or fined up to RM2,000 (S$600).

