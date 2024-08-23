Singapore motorists with traffic fines in Malaysia to face enforcement action from Jan 2025

SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR - From Jan 1, 2025, Singapore motorists with outstanding traffic fines in Malaysia will face enforcement action, said the Malaysia’s Road Transport Department (JPJ).

Between 1990 and June 2024, Singaporeans have racked up more than 35,000 unpaid summonses, totalling RM3.5 million (S$1 million), according to the Malaysian police.

While no action has been taken against the drivers so far, they are urged to settle their fines as Malaysia prepares to enforce the Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) system, which allows the authorities to track every car’s traffic offences.

Here’s what to take note of if you plan to drive across the Causeway.

1. Get your VEP ready

From Oct 1, all foreign-registered vehicles entering Malaysia from Singapore by land will be required to have a VEP, which acts like an “identity card” for these vehicles in Malaysia.

The VEP requirement will apply to motorists entering the two Johor checkpoints – at the Sultan Iskandar complex via the Causeway and the Sultan Abu Bakar complex via the Second Link.

Motorists without a valid VEP risk being denied entry into Johor, or fined up to RM2,000 (S$600).

You can find out how to apply for the VEP and get the RFID tag installed on your car in this guide.

Those who face issues with their application can also seek help at the new VEP information counter at 186 Woodlands Industrial Park E5, which opens from 9.30am to 5pm on weekdays.

2. Check and settle your traffic fines

If you are clueless about whether you have any outstanding traffic summonses in Malaysia, you can go to either MyBayar PDRM, a website maintained by the Royal Malaysia Police, or JPJ’s MyEG website.

You can create an account on the website with your passport number, follow the instructions to check for any outstanding summonses and make payment online.

3. What happens if you don’t pay the fines?

In response to The Straits Times’ queries, a JPJ spokesman said that in principle, after the VEP system is enforced from Oct 1, all foreign vehicle drivers should settle their fines before leaving Malaysia.

However, the enforcement will be phased. Between Oct 1 and Dec 31, foreign vehicles with outstanding fines are still allowed to enter and exit Malaysia. The authorities will focus on “advocacy” work at this phase.

But from Jan 1, 2025, full enforcement action will be implemented, the spokesperson said, without elaborating further.

Additional reporting by Lu Wei Hoong

