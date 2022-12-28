Housewife hits RM20.75 million jackpot, thanks local deity 'Datuk Kong' for giving her winning numbers

Winning the jackpot is a lifetime dream for many, but how does one make it happen?

For one woman from Ipoh, Malaysia, praying to the gods evidently helped.

This 50-year-old housewife shared how she won a grand RM20.75 million (S$6.33 million) lottery earlier this month on Dec 14, crediting her luck to a local deity "Datuk Kong".

She claimed that the pair of winning numbers - 9506 and 1406 were 'given' by the local deity she has been worshipping, reported the New Straits Times (NST) on Dec 27.

"As a faithful believer, I always offer my prayer to Datuk Kong at his shrine whenever I go back to my hometown.

"Sometimes, I would pray for fortune and I am so blessed that Datuk Kong has granted me a pair of winning numbers," shared the lucky punter with the Malaysia press.

She didn't elaborate on how she actually got those numbers.

Datuk Kong, or Na Tuk Kong, is a Taoist deity which has been worshipped in Malaysia as a guardian deity of peace, prosperity, and health since the early 19th century.

Pay off family debts

When she found out that she had won, the housewife shared that she couldn't sleep that night.

So, what is this overnight millionaire going to do with her winnings?

For starters, she said she will express her gratitude to the deity for granting her the winning numbers and the great fortune.

This woman bought a System 4 ticket which won her a grand RM20.75 million and RM672 as the System Play bonus.

"I want to use the winnings to first pay off the family debts and then think about how to spend the money," she said, reported The Sun Daily.

Just two months ago, a Malaysian man won RM22.8 million (S$6.84 million) thanks to the numbers he got from nightmares.

When interviewed, the man reportedly shared that the winning numbers for the Toto 4D Jackpot draw had come from a nightmare he had about being robbed.

The man later shared that he and his wife had endured "sleepless nights" while waiting for their children who are working overseas to return to Malaysia so that they could claim the jackpot together.

He also said that he intends to split the unexpected windfall with his kids in hopes that they would make good use of the money, reported The Sun Daily.

