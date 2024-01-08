'I didn't think twice': Man jumps into Johor floodwaters to rescue women in submerged car

A Malaysian man was hailed a hero after he rescued two women who were trapped in a monsoon drain in Johor on Sunday (Jan 7).

According to New Straits Times, Choo Ngiam Choong, 50, was driving along the Johor Bahru-Kota Tinggi Highway that morning when he noticed a woman screaming for help. She was clinging on to the back of a car that was swept away by gushing floodwaters in the drain.

"One woman managed to save herself while the other drifted away... she could have drowned," Choo said.

The man sprung into action.

A Facebook video of the incident showed the man leaping into the drain to rescue the women.

"I didn't think twice," Choo said as he recalled the incident.

As he helped the woman to safety, the car was swept away by the strong currents.

"I am very happy to have saved the woman within five seconds to prevent any unfortunate incident," he added.

Choo also shared that he was a good swimmer and had navigated challenging areas.

"I'm thankful I have the stamina to assist the victim," Choo said, adding that he did not sustain any injuries while helping the woman.

"Money can still be earned, but if a life is lost, there's no replacement".

Incident left women shaken

The driver, 37, is believed to have lost control of the vehicle and skidded before landing in the drain, said Kota Tinggi district police chief Superintendent Hussin Zamora.

Hussin told Malaysian media that the driver was not injured, while the 43-year-old passenger sustained minor injuries and was taken to the Kota Tinggi Hospital.

"They both were badly shaken by the incident but fortunately nothing untoward happened," he said.

Hussin also advised the public to be more vigilant and comply with traffic rules, especially during the monsoon season.

The woman's car has yet to be recovered, according to media reports.

Water levels continue to rise

Johor saw heavy rain over the weekend, resulting in the evacuation of 6,564 people in six districts as of Monday morning.

2,964 people from Kota Tinggi were placed in 24 temporary relief centres, Bernama reported.

The fire and rescue department said that various agencies carried out rescue efforts since Sunday morning.

"Those living along Sungai Johor who have not yet evacuated are advised to do so as we fear the water levels will continue to rise," he added.

ALSO READ: Johor Bahru flash flood: Singapore car drifts away in floodwaters

ashwini.balan@asiaone.com