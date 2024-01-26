'I have a business to run': Malaysian man uses forklift to remove parked cars blocking his shop

A Malaysian man was so fed up with cars blocking his workshop that he decided to take matters into his own hands — by moving the vehicles with a forklift.

The nearly four-minute video posted on Hasan Al Razak's TikTok account on Jan 21 showed three cars that were parked at the entrance of his shop near Batu Caves in the state of Selangor.

In the video, he can be heard saying: "You are welcomed to go to Batu Caves but please do not park in front of my workshop. I have a business to run."

He was referring to people visiting the popular tourist attraction just north of Kuala Lumpur.

Batu Caves is home to one of the more popular Hindu shrines outside India and is dedicated to the Hindu god of war Murugan. A 42.7m-tall statue of the deity greets visitors at the entrance of the attraction.

Thousands of tourists and Hindu devotees visit the cave and temple every day, with the numbers expected to rise to two million during the Thaipusam celebrations on Jan 25.

Left with no choice, Hasan got one of his workers to move the cars with a forklift.

The cars were moved to the opposite side of the road, where other vehicles were parked.

"This is the consequences of your actions. If there are dents all over your car, don't get angry at me, okay?" he added.

Passers-by who watched the unconventional move were bemused, but netizens praised Hasan for his action.

Some said he was showing errant drivers the consequence of their selfish actions, while others say they, too, wanted a forklift to deal with indiscriminate parking in their neighbourhoods.

"Won't the bottom of the cars be spoilt?," commented a user with the handle "oatmeal". Hasan replied that the cars were moved "as gently as possible".

