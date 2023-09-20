'Inconsiderate and illegal': Bedok resident blasted for using chairs, rubbish bins to chope parking space

Have a seat.

A resident in a Bedok private estate is frustrated by a neighbour who started placing items on the road to reserve a parking space this month.

Stomp contributor JL said he has reported the issue to the authorities a few times to no avail.

"I have submitted multiple case reports via the OneService app to report the inconsiderate and illegal use of rubbish bins and chairs to 'reserve' parking space on a public road at Jalan Chempaka Kuning.

"Every time, the reply was 'our warden has taken action, et cetera'. So far, nothing has been done."

He pointed out: "Under Section 32A of the Street Works Act, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) is empowered to enforce against any person(s) for placing articles or things on public streets, five-footways and private foot-ways which may cause obstruction and/or inconvenience to the passage of the public."

Asked if he had spoken to the neighbour, the Stomp contributor said: "The neighbour refused to move the bin and chair despite counselling."

Private estate residents using various items to "chope" parking space has been an ongoing issue in Singapore.

In response to a Stomp query on a similar incident, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said: "For such issues within the private estates, the LTA adopts a community approach towards resolving them by advising residents to ensure that their objects do not pose a safety hazard or an obstruction to other users.

"In cases where a community approach fails, or if there are immediate safety concerns caused by the obstruction, LTA will take the necessary enforcement action."

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.