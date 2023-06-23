'I will take this as a lesson': Malaysian celebrity teacher apologises for viral video of her going through students' bags

A Malaysian teacher-influencer has issued an apology after receiving backlash for a video where she was seen rummaging through her students' bags.

The celebrity teacher Shi Qi, who goes by the moniker Qiwiie on TikTok, got into hot soup after the now-deleted video went viral on social media, garnering criticism from netizens who accused her of violating students' privacy.

In the video, Shi Qi filmed herself going through her students' bags and showing the contents to the camera. She also pulled out a bag of gummies from a student's bag and ate one.

However, a Twitter user later raised privacy concerns with Shi Qi's original video on Monday (June 19), and tagged Malaysian Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, reported The Star.

The Education Minister said on Tuesday that the Education Ministry will monitor the developments on the issue of a teacher who allegedly used students for TikTok content, and will consider an intervention or other appropriate measures if it receives any complaints.

Responding to the detractors, the Kuala Lumpur-based private school teacher wrote in her apology video uploaded on Wednesday: "I would like to apologise to the parents and individuals who were offended by a recent video I posted. I am really sorry."

Shi Qi — who has amassed 1.5 million followers on TikTok — also admitted in her apology video that the clip was meant to be sponsored content for a product that was filmed during the students' break time.

"I placed the gummies into the bags before the shoot. I looked through the students' bags, took out a gummy, and ate it."

"I did not seek consent before opening the bags as they were used as props. This is an oversight and my fault, which I deeply regret."

She added that she deleted the clip within 20 minutes of uploading it, but mentioned that it was still being circulated online.

"I am new to content creating and I am still learning. This is not an excuse. I am honestly very grateful to everyone who has brought this issue up and I will take this as a lesson to be more mindful and conscientious in the future," she wrote.

"I will take this time to reflect on my future content plans so I can do better for my students," she added.

Shi Qi has since deleted her other videos which she filmed with her students.

Seeing that she was genuinely sorry for her oversight, some netizens accepted Shi Qi's apology and left her several encouraging comments.

"You're a really good teacher and a very kind soul. I hope you continue posting your positive content in your classroom. Sending love," wrote one netizen.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

